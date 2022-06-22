Washington County Public Schools announces next superintendent

The next superintendent of Washington County Public Schools will be David T. Sovine, who on Tuesday night announced he is retiring as superintendent of Frederick County (Va.) Public Schools less than an hour away.

The Washington County Board of Education made its announcement Wednesday afternoon, voting 4-2 to appoint Sovine and approve a four-year contract for July 1 through June 30, 2026.

Sovine, 54, will succeed Boyd Michael, who is retiring after serving the school system for 43 years, more than the last five as superintendent. Michael's last day is June 30.

David T. Sovine

Washington County Public Schools has an estimated 22,000 students and 3,500 employees.

The Frederick County system had 13,919 students and the equivalent of 2,376 full-time employees, according to its website.

Commenting on Sovine's announced retirement from the local Virginia school system, Frederick County school board Vice Chairman Bradley Comstock said during the meeting to Sovine, "Thank you for your service to this community. We're a better place now because of you," according to a YouTube video of the board meeting.

During Sovine's 11-year tenure as superintendent, the initiatives the Virginia school system focused on included early literacy, providing all students with supports needed to succeed, and developing and implementing a strategic plan, according to a FCPS school system news release.

“When I began my time as Superintendent, half of our elementary schools were not fully accredited and ranked in the bottom 10 percent of elementary schools in the state based on student achievement on the Standards of Learning (SOL) exams," Sovine said in the news release. "We also had a middle school that had not been fully accredited for a decade and was in the bottom five percent of middle schools in the state based on students’ performance on the SOL exams. As I prepare for my retirement, all of our schools are fully accredited. That is a result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators and support staff. Their work and commitment to continuous improvement has made a positive impact on our students and schools.”

Story continues

Who is David T. Sovine?

Sovine has said he grew up in the small town of Hurricane, W.Va., west of Charleston. His father was a meat cutter and demonstrated a good work ethic, Sovine told The Herald-Mail earlier this month. His mom stayed at home and volunteered at church. His parents taught him it's important to work hard and give back to the community, he said.

He said he was the first in his family to go to college. Sovine attended a job fair at nearby Marshall University and was offered a teaching job in the Richmond suburb of Chesterfield County, Va.

In his first year teaching he was recognized with the Sallie Mae Teacher Award for being one of the top 100 new teachers in the nation, according to his biography at the Frederick County school system. Sovine said he was teaching health and physical education at an elementary school and coaching high school football at the time.

He was named Virginia Department of Education's superintendent of the year for Region IV in 2018, according to published reports.

Sovine has a doctor of education from the University of Virginia. He also is an adjunct professor and a regional coordinator for educational leadership at James Madison University.

The search for the next WCPS superintendent

The school board announced on June 1 that Sovine and Theo L. Cramer were finalists for the superintendency.

Cramer told The Herald-Mail recently that he retired as a Howard County (Md.) Public Schools' community superintendent last year to focus on preparing for the next phase of his career.

More: Learn about finalists for Washington County Public Schools superintendent job

The school board hired McPherson & Jacobson LLC to help with the search for Michael's successor. The firm received 19 applications, including internal candidates.

After written responses to questions and, later, submitted videos from nine candidates responding to provided questions, five candidates were recommended to the school board. Three were chosen for finalists' interviews, but one chose to withdraw.

Several changes among Maryland's school superintendents

Michael is among several school superintendents in Maryland who are retiring or moving on this year.

Among the superintendents retiring is Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Donna Hanlin, a former associate superintendent with Washington County schools who retires June 30 from the Lower Eastern Shore school system. The Wicomico school board recently appointed Micah Stauffer, who was raised in that community, as its next superintendent.

This story will be updated.

More: WCPS Superintendent Boyd Michael announces his retirement, effective July 1

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: WCPS names David Sovine as next superintendent