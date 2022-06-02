Washington County school board announces two finalists for superintendent

The Washington County Board of Education announced Wednesday afternoon it had selected two finalists for the position of school superintendent — Theo L. Cramer or David T. Sovine.

Current school Superintendent Boyd Michael announced his upcoming retirement in February.

From left, Theo L. Cramer and David T. Sovine were announced Wednesday as the two finalists for the new superintendent of Washington County Public Schools.

Both candidates come with a long list of credentials.

Next week, both men will visit the county, holding interviews with panels representing students, parents, school system staff and others from the community, according to a news release from the school board.

The school board will hold final interviews with the two candidates on June 7 and June 8 before making a decision.

School board President Melissa Williams said in an email she looks forward to meeting with both finalists.

"There was a rich field of prospects to consider, and it was gratifying to know that so many applicants were interested in the possibility of becoming the next superintendent of Washington County Public Schools," she stated.

She did not say how many people applied.

Who is Theo L. Cramer?

Cramer has worked in public education in Maryland for 30 years, with experience as a teacher, school administrator and central office administrator, the news release states.

During his teaching career, he taught both special education and Advanced Placement courses at the high school level. Most recently he served as a community superintendent in Howard County (Md.) Public Schools. His responsibilities at the central office level involved assignments among several departments and divisions.

Cramer holds a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University in political science and pre-law, according to the release. He earned his master's degree in administration and supervision from Bowie State University. Cramer also holds a doctorate in educational and organizational leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

Who is David T. Sovine?

Sovine has been in education for 32 years, and is currently completing his 11th year as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia, the news release states.

He had been an elementary, middle and high school teacher before becoming principal at the secondary level. He has served as executive director of kindergarten through 12th grade in curriculum and instruction and secondary education in Spotsylvania County, Va.

Sovine holds a bachelor's degree from West Virginia University Institute of Technology and a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Virginia.

Boyd Michael's retirement approaching

Meanwhile, Michael, 64, is set to step down July 1. He said he made the decision to retire to spend more time with his family, community, church, hobbies and interests.

Michael has worked at Washington County Public Schools for 43 years, the most recent five years as its superintendent.

