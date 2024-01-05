Washington County schools, more announce cancellations due to weekend weather

With inclement weather headed to Maryland and Pennsylvania this weekend, area school systems have already announced the cancellation of Saturday events.

Here's what to know.

Washington County schools

On its website Friday, the school system posted: "Due to the inclement weather expected to impact the area tomorrow, all Washington County Public Schools’ events and activities scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, have been canceled."

Greencastle-Antrim School District

The Greencastle-Antrim School District made the following announcement Friday via email:

"GASD is cancelling all activities on campus effective noon on Saturday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. Activities scheduled prior to noon Saturday must be completed and buildings vacated by noon.

"We expect that our maintenance crews will be clearing the parking lots on Sunday and we ask that there be no cars on campus. Our K-5 students will be taking iPads home just in case - please have your child keep those in their backpacks unless needed."

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg announced via email that all on campus activities at all locations for Saturday are cancelled due to inclement weather.

The weekend forecast calls for snow and more

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Saturday morning through evening that includes Washington and Frederick counties in Maryland; Franklin and Fulton counties in Pennsylvania, and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in West Virginia. The warning for local Pennsylvania extends into Sunday morning.

The warnings state that heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations in excess of 3 to 6 inches for local Maryland. Up to a quarter inch of ice also is possible.

For local Pennsylvania, snow accumulations of 5 inches to 8 inches are possible. A wintry mix is possible.

For local West Virginia, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 inches to 6 inches; 1 inch to 3 inches over lower elevations of the central Shenandoah Valley. Ice could accumulate from 1/10 of an inch to 1/4 of an inch.

Travel conditions could be difficult, including slippery roads.

