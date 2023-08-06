Washington County sheriff doubles staff at fair after Friday night fight

After a large fight broke out at the Washington County Fair on Friday night, the sheriff’s office doubled its presence at the fair Saturday, authorities said.

The fight took place about 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved more than 50 teens and young adults. Two of them, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were cited in connection with the fighting. The incident originated in the carnival area and then moved to a nearby gas station after sheriff’s deputies dispersed the first fight, said Laura Perkins, a spokeswoman with the Washington County sheriff’s office.

The fighting was cleared by midnight, Perkins said.

