Washington County Sheriff’s Office will get body and squad cameras after receiving a federal grant

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a $377,000 grant to obtain the necessary hardware and data storage for body-worn cameras for sheriff’s deputies and dash cameras for squad cars.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will get body-worn cameras for deputies and dash cameras for squads this year after receiving a $377,000 federal grant.

“Body cameras allow the community to see exactly what the officers are doing and promote transparency with the public we serve," said Sheriff Martin R. Schulteis in a news release. "Cameras improve both officer performance and civilian conduct; individuals act differently when they know they are being recorded.”

He added that body-worn cameras increase accountability because officers and public interactions are recorded, and allegations of excessive force, officer misconduct and citizen complaints can be proven or disproven after reviewing camera footage. Body-worn cameras record events and dialogue exactly as they happen, he noted.

Germantown Police Capt. Todd Grenier said his department received a government grant 3½ years ago for similar equipment.

"They are a great asset. We are way ahead (of the county). It documents interactions with the public, protects officers from false accusations and able to keep an eye on the officers, training opportunities and making sure policies and procedures are being done," he said. He said in a use of force situation, the video is reviewed, and cameras can be used to provide additional training for the officers.

Grenier said when the grant funds expire in 2024, the department plans to apply for federal funding.

Cost was an obstacle

A year ago, Schulteis said the biggest obstacle to having body cameras was the cost. The Washington County Sheriff's Office was one of the largest agencies in the state without cameras last year.

Costs go beyond the cameras themselves. Other costs include infrastructure, storage of footage, personnel costs associated with managing the program and increased staffing because of the increase in open records and court requests related to body camera footage.

A 2020 survey by the state Department of Justice indicated that the cost to fully implement body cameras and dashboard cameras at the Washington County Sheriff's Office would cost $15 million to $20 million.

The survey showed that the following area departments had dash cameras but no body cameras: the town of Brookfield Police Department, Elm Grove Police Department, Fox Point Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Menomonee Falls Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department and the Waukesha Police Department.

Meanwhile, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office and New Berlin Police Department did not have body or dash cameras.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann credits a working relationship with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) for the grant.

“Rather than tagging Washington County taxpayers with this expensive but necessary cost, the procurement of this earmark shares the cost with taxpayers nationwide, many of whom travel through and visit our county. I’m very proud of our team and its working relationship with Sen. Baldwin, who got the Senate to pass the funding, which was ultimately signed by President Biden," said Schoemann.

Evan Casey contributed to this report.

