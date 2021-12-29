Washington County Sheriff's Office asks public's help in identifying a man

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in an ongoing investigation.

While Sgt. Carly Hose, the department's public information officer, said Wednesday that her agency doesn't want to reveal a lot of details about the case, she said it involves a burglary.

Hose said her department is withholding the name of the business at this time.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man captured in several images. Hose said her department posted the pictures on its Facebook page recently and is making another plea to the public for help in identifying the man.

The man is described as having facial hair, a clean-fade hair style and being between 25 and 35 years old. He was dressed in a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and work boots.

The images, apparently taken from surveillance footage, show the date of Dec. 17 at 2:54 a.m.

Anyone with information about the man can contact Sgt. Weaver at 240-313-2175 or by email at cweaver@washco-md.net.

