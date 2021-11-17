Police: woman found dead in Halfway being investigated as homicide, warrant issued for man

HALFWAY — Police say they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at a house in Halfway on Wednesday morning as a homicide and they have a felony warrant for a 22-year-old man in the case.

Jordan Lynn Wiles is being sought in connection with the death of a woman found in a driveway in the 11300 block of Greenberry Road, Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Carly Hose said Wednesday afternoon.

The woman, who was not identified by law enforcement, appeared to have visible wounds, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The 11300 block of Greenberry Road is blocked to traffic while the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death Wednesday morning in Halfway.

Wiles is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Wiles is believed to be driving a black 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a Maryland registration of 5EG2538.

The release did not mention an estimated age of the woman or how long she might have been there.

The incident was reported at 8:55 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Greenberry Road is north of Virginia Avenue and east of Halfway Boulevard.

The sheriff's office is asking that anybody who has information about the case call them at 240-313-2170.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Halfway death being investigated by Washington County Sheriff's Office