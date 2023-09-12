Washington County woman indicted for allegedly stealing $40k from credit union she worked at

A Washington County woman was indicted by a federal jury on a charge of theft by a credit union employee.

The Department of Justice claims Heidi Metz, 40, of California, Pa. stole more than $40,000 from the credit union she worked at from June 2021 through Sept. 2022.

Metz had her initial appearance Tuesday and was released on a $10,000 bond.

If convicted, Metz faces a maximum of 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. She could also face a fine of up to $1,000.

The FBI conducted the investigation that led to the indictment.

