Washington County woman shot neighbor who tried breaking into her house, police say

A Washington County woman shot her neighbor when he tried to break into her house, according to police.

Court documents said James Milligan busted the back doors of his neighbor’s home in Blaine Township.

The woman who lives in the home told police she shot Milligan in the thigh.

Milligan allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor.

Police said the woman was acting in self-defense.

Milligan is facing multiple charges including burglary and criminal trespassing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

UPS layoffs: 12,000 jobs to be cut Bodycam video released of interactions between Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh police before, during tasing Aliquippa High School running back will represent Steelers at Super Bowl LVIII VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh, Steelers look to host NFL Draft DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts