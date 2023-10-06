Washington Court House police release bodycam footage of Taser felling suspect who died

The Washington Court House Police Department has released body camera footage of an Oct. 1 confrontation in which police fired a Taser at a fleeing suspect who later died.

As of Friday afternoon, when the body camera footage was released, police had not released the name of the man who died or those of any officers involved in the incident.

The partially redacted video shows a man flee as an officer pulls up to him at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in the 400 block of Gregg St. After a short pursuit, the man can be seen running towards the officer, then falling to the ground limp when the officer fires his Taser.

A Washington Court House Police Department press release states that the man was in possession of drug paraphernalia, and had been indicted in Fayette County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

In the footage, the responding officer who fired the Taser can be heard telling another officer who arrives on scene, “I accidentally got him in the head with the Taser,” when another officer arrives on scene.

“Is he okay?” the second officer replies.

“He’s unconscious,” the first officer says. “I think he might have hit his head as well.”

The second officer then says the man isn’t breathing and begins chest compressions.

The impact itself is not visible in the footage, but police can be heard saying that the man may have struck a brick or rock when he fell. Later in the video, another officer describes the man as having a mark on his head and one Taser dart attached to his head.

The responding officer who used the Taser says the man ducked as he fired at his body, causing one of the device’s darts to affix to the suspect’s head.

According to Taser safety guidelines published online by Reuters, the risk of seizures increases when the device’s electric current passes through the head.

The man was transported by medics to the Adena Fayette Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., according to the press release. An autopsy was being performed, but the cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

The officer who fired the taser has been placed on paid administrative leave, the department said, as is standard practice after a fatal use of force incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

@baileygallion

bagallion@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Washington Court House police video shows Taser hit suspect who died