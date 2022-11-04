Washington court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payment

FILE PHOTO: A customer leaves an Albertsons grocery store in Riverside
2
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Washington's King County court has granted a nationwide temporary restraining order, blocking grocery chain Albertsons Companies Inc's $4 billion dividend payment, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson tweeted on Thursday.

"We'll be back in court Nov. 10 seeking an injunction to keep the dividend on hold while our lawsuit continues," Ferguson said in a tweet.

Supermarket operator Kroger Co snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, to better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

As part of the deal, Albertsons announced a payout of a "special cash dividend" of up to $4 billion to its shareholders, funded by $2.5 billion in cash on hand and borrowing the rest, with a payment date of Nov. 7.

Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Albertsons from paying dividends to shareholders before closure of its proposed merger with Kroger.

The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois also filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block the dividend payment alleging that the proposed dividend was in violation of federal and state antitrust laws by rendering Albertsons less able to compete effectively with other supermarkets.

They also raised concerns that it would make the retailer strapped for cash after the payout, adding that it would hamper the company's ability to price competitively and maintain staffing and staff wages and benefits.

Albertsons did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Australian watchdog to take Dell to court for alleged misleading cost claims

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, Dell Australia allegedly made false or misleading representations on its website and the potential savings a customer got when an additional monitor was purchased with a computer. "The ACCC alleges the monitors were not sold for the 'strikethrough' price for most of the relevant time and, in some cases, the add-on price shown was more expensive than if the monitor was bought on a stand-alone basis," ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

  • Column: That big Albertsons-Kroger merger will enrich millionaire insiders at your expense

    Albertsons says a controversial $4-billion merger dividend is part of its growth strategy. How is taking on debt to funnel money to insiders helping it grow?

  • Japan's service-sector activity growth hits 4-month high -PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest clip in four months in October, a private survey showed on Friday, as the easing of restrictions on foreign tourism and an improvement in domestic travel boosted sentiment. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.2 from the prior month's 52.2, growing at the quickest rate since June. "Survey respondents suggested that the latest improvement was primarily underpinned by the growth within the tourism industry and the subsequent strengthening in demand conditions," said Laura Denham, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • Dollar ascendant; sterling slumps on lower rate expectations, bleak outlook

    The dollar looked set to post its best week in over a month on Friday on expectations that U.S. rates could peak higher, while sterling was on the ropes as investors revised their rate projections after a shift in tone from the Bank of England. While the BoE raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday, it warned investors that the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs are likely to rise less than they expect.

  • Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors

    Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for.

  • PayPal Crushes Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Falling Anyway.

    Third-quarter earnings and revenue at payments company PayPal handily topped analysts' estimates.

  • DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers

    DuPont De Nemours Inc's decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them. DuPont said on Tuesday it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers, a U.S. electronic materials maker, because of protracted delays in securing regulatory approval, marking the first major U.S. deal in four years to collapse because Chinese officials dragged their feet on providing clearance. Qualcomm ended its $44 billion purchase of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV in 2018 after failing to secure regulatory approval.

  • Apple’s New iPhones Struggle Even With Deepening Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone generation is having a tough time in the world’s biggest smartphone market, where its most recent weekly sales were down by a third compared with last year, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife

  • Florida political expert explains latest poll results for DeSantis, Crist, Rubio, Demings races

    FOX 35-FOX 13 pollster Matt Towery recently shared his latest poll data on the governor's race between Gov. DeSantis and Charlie Crist, and the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Marco Rubio and Congresswoman Val Demings. He joined Good Day Orlando to share what the poll results may mean ahead of Election Day in Florida.

  • Powerball prize grows up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in U.S.

    The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

  • Hezbollah, Iranian oil smuggling network hit with sanctions

    The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of individuals, firms and vessels connected to an oil smuggling outfit said to benefit the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard. More than a dozen companies, six individuals and 11 vessels flagged from around the world — from Djibouti to Panama — are included in the sanctions package, for allegedly participating in a scheme that included blending and exporting sanctioned Iranian oil. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Viktor Artemov, Edman Nafrieh, Rouzbeh Zahedi, Mohamed El Zein and others used dozens of companies to conduct illicit activities.

  • Final tally confirms Netanyahu victory in Israel election

    STORY: An official tally of votes in Israel's parliamentary elections confirmed on Thursday former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's triumphant return to power at the head of a right-wing nationalist and religious alliance.The current Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid, congratulated Netanyahu on his election win after a final count showed the bloc lead by Netanyahu's Likud Party controlled 64 seats in the country's 120-member Knesset.Netanyahu's clear parliamentary majority may end a period of stalemate that saw five elections in less than four years.And it spells the end of short-lived coalition of centrist, conservative, leftist and Arab parties that, over the course of just 18 months in power, made diplomatic inroads with Turkey and Lebanon and kept the country's economy humming.Netanyahu has yet to be tasked by the country's president with forming a government, which could take weeks.And in doing so he will have to satisfy the demands of those whose support he needs. First among them, the far-right ultra-nationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir.Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism list won 14 parliamentary seats, making it the third-largest faction in the Knesset.A West Bank settler and former member of the outlawed Kach group, which is on both the U.S. and Israeli terror watchlists, Ben-Gvir wants to become police minister.But Ben-Gvir's ascendancy has stirred alarm among the 21% Arab minority and center-left Jews - and especially among Palestinians whose U.S.-sponsored statehood talks with Israel broke down in 2014.With coalition building talks yet to officially begin, it was still unclear what position Ben-Gvir might hold in a future government. Since the election, both he and Netanyahu have pledged to serve all citizens.Israeli media, citing political sources, said the new government may be clinched by mid-month.

  • 4 Mortgage REITs With Temptingly High Dividend Yields

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are some of the best options for investors looking to generate stable dividend income. This is because publicly traded REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders annually, as per Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. The need for high-dividend-paying stocks is rising as the markets snap out of its latest relief rally resulting from poor earnings posted by tech titans. Even though the Dow Jones Industrial A

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' directors say they wouldn't 'be ready' to return to Marvel 'until the end of the decade'

    The Russos directed four hit movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but say they wouldn't return to the franchise for at least another seven years.

  • Weekly tally of COVID cases and deaths continues to fall; Moderna lowers vaccine-sales outlook by as much as $3 billion

    The global tally of COVID cases fell 17% in the week through Oct. 30 from the previous week, while the death toll fell 5%, the World Health Organization said in its weekly update on the virus.

  • Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion -sources

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters, raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections. Twitter is currently losing about $3 million a day "with all spending and revenue considered," according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • ‘The dynamics of a once-hot housing market have faded’: Mortgage rates dip below 7%, Freddie Mac says

    The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.95%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.

  • Report: Over 100,000 fishing-related deaths occur annually

    More than 100,000 people die in fishing-related accidents each year, more than triple earlier estimates, and many of those fatalities were preventable, according to a report released Thursday. A range of factors are contributing to the problem, including abuses by fishing operators, use of child labor, overfishing, climate change, armed conflicts and poverty, said the report, based on research by the Fish Safety Foundation commissioned by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing has been increasing despite efforts to curb such practices, as overfishing has led fleets to travel ever further in search of catches, adding to the risks.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper to leave prime time following midterms

    Jake Tapper’s stint in CNN’s prime-time television slot is coming to a close. The network confirmed on Wednesday the anchor will return to his duties hosting “The Lead” at 4 p.m. after the midterm elections. Tapper was chosen in September by new President Chris Licht to host a show at 9 p.m., a slot that’s…

  • New poll shows majority of Americans oppose affirmative action

    Most adult Americans oppose affirmative action in higher education, according to a new poll released on Wednesday by The Economist and British analytics firm YouGov. In the recent online survey of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25, a majority of 54% said colleges and universities should not consider an applicant’s race to boost student diversity. The poll comes after the Supreme Court heard arguments on affirmative action cases lodged against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) on Monday.