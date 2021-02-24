Washington, D.C. attorney general sues AT&T, alleging overcharges

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against AT&T Mobility National Accounts, alleging that the company overcharged the city millions of dollars for cellphone and internet services, Racine's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Racine's office said AT&T was contractually required to give the city the cheapest data and wireless phone services available.

"Instead, AT&T knowingly invoiced the District for features, add-ons, and other services it did not need, causing millions in improper charges that were paid for with taxpayer funds," Racine's office said.

A spokesman for AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorney general's office said it was seeking three times the amount of any overcharges as well as penalties and the cost of bringing the case. It did not give a figure for this amount.

The lawsuit was filed in District of Columbia Superior Court.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Jr deposed by DC attorney general over inaugural funds lawsuit

    Ex-president’s son is latest family member interviewed over alleged misuse of 2017 inaugural money

  • ‘His face was in your windshield’: South Dakota attorney general confronted in new video after fatal wreck

    South Dakota lawmakers begin impeachment proceedings against attorney general Jason Ravnsborg

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Donald Trump Jr. deposed in D.C. attorney general probe of inaugural committee

    Donald Trump Jr. was deposed on Feb. 11 as part of a lawsuit by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who alleged last year that former President Trump's inaugural committee coordinated with the Trump Organization to "grossly overpay" for event space at its D.C. hotel.Details: Racine alleges that in the course of his investigation, he uncovered a second instance in which the inaugural committee improperly spent funds — on a contract the Trump Organization signed with the Loews Madison Hotel for a block of rooms during the 2017 inauguration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The filing alleges that a former executive assistant to Donald Trump Jr. was the point of contact for the contract and that the inaugural committee paid an invoice for the Loews room block for almost $50,000."Donald Trump, Jr.’s testimony at his February 11, 2021 deposition raised further questions about the nature of the Loews Madison invoice and revealed evidence that Defendants had not yet produced to the District," the filing states.Ivanka Trump, inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack, and deputy chair Rick Gates have also sat for depositions, according to the filing.The big picture: Former President Trump and his business is facing legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions, including a criminal investigation out of the Manhattan district attorney's office that is said to be examining possible tax and bank-related fraud.Read the filing.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • L.A. sheriff says he doesn't expect charges against Tiger Woods in crash

    "An accident is not a crime," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

  • 13 transitional weather pieces I wear every single year

    Plus the best ones to shop right now. The post 13 transitional weather pieces I wear every single year appeared first on In The Know.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of police power to enter homes without a warrant

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared reluctant to give police unlimited power to enter a home without a warrant when pursuing a suspect for a minor crime in a case involving a California driver tailed by an officer after honking his horn while listening to music. The driver, Arthur Lange, was later convicted of driving under the influence after being confronted inside his garage by California highway patrol officer Aaron Weikert in 2016. Lange is seeking to overturn his conviction by arguing that sobriety test evidence in the case was obtained by Weikert in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • Peter King suggests a trade for the Vikings

    Peter King suggests a trade that would land Deshaun Watson with the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney clash over support for Trump at a press conference

    "I don't believe [Trump] should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said.

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series thus ending the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 'Dracula' actor Claes Bang was given a bronze cast of his teeth saying 'fangs for the memories'

    Bang said he is "in the dark" as to whether season 2 of "Dracula" is happening or not, but that he would "love" to do it.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • Would Trump win GOP nomination if he runs again? Romney says it would be a ‘landslide’

    “I would not be voting for President Trump again. I haven’t voted for him in the past.”

  • Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone while a former police chief testified about violence at the Capitol

    Ted Cruz appeared distracted by his mobile phone while the former chief of Capitol police spoke about violent scenes at the January 6 riot.

  • Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

    White House says US president ‘stands by’ inclusion of $15 proposals despite Republican push back

  • Joe Biden under fire for reopening facility for unaccompanied migrant children

    Joe Biden, the US president, is under fire for reopening a controversial facility designed to house hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children in Texas. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticised the decision, with Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting: “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party.” There has been a recent surge in the number of people attempting to illegally cross into the US from Mexico, with more than 5,700 children arriving alone in January. With social distancing requirements, the government says there was not enough room to house everyone, so have reopened Carrizo Springs, which can hold 700 people. US Health and Human Services said that the first group of children aged between 13 and 17 arrived on Monday. It comes after Mr Biden reversed Trump-era immigration policies, signing executive orders to reunite families separated at the US-Mexico border and ending construction of the border wall.

  • Ilhan Omar seeks sanctions reform in her new foreign affairs leadership role

    As Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. seeks to become a major voice on U.S. foreign policy, she is looking to make sanctions one of her hallmark issues.

  • Myanmar's hardened Chinese population takes stand against Beijing

    The chorus of banging pots and pans begins in Chinatown at about 8pm. The district in Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon is normally festooned with bright red lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year. But when the Year of the Ox arrived in mid-February, the usual festive atmosphere was gone - replaced by a tension in the air. Here, and across the country, swelling ranks of young ethnic Chinese protesters are joining mass rallies against the brutal junta that abruptly deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government. Many are united by rumours, circulated widely among the protest movement, that China is helping the regime install a repressive new internet system akin to one across the border that severely restricts online freedoms behind a 'Great Firewall'.