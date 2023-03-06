Washington, D.C., council pulls crime bill that Senate is poised to block

FILE PHOTO: House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on H.R.51, the "Washington, D.C. Admission Act\
1
Katharine Jackson
·2 min read

By Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled Washington city council on Monday withdrew a bill aimed at overhauling the city's criminal code, which Congress had been set to overturn in a move that President Joe Biden had vowed not to block.

"The bill has been pulled back from Congress," council chair Phil Mendelson said at a news conference, adding that he had sent a letter to the U.S. Senate advising that the bill had been withdrawn.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives had passed a measure to overturn the bill last week and the Senate had been set to do the same this week.

Despite the city's withdrawal, top Democratic and Republican Senate aides said the vote on the resolution would still take place.

The bill proposes changes to Washington's criminal code, including alterations to how certain crimes are defined and sentencing guidelines.

The city has faced criticism after lowering penalties for burglary, carjacking and other criminal activity. Police statistics show that crime in the city has broadly dropped since 2018, but a spike in carjacking and a recent assault on a member of Congress have heightened concerns about safety.

Biden said last week he would not veto Congress' move if the Senate approved overturning the city bill.

"I don't support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the mayor's objections, such as lowering penalties for carjackings," Biden said on Twitter after a meeting with Senate Democrats. "If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did, I'll sign it."

Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., is written in to the U.S. Constitution, and the city's 700,000 residents do not have voting representation in Congress.

Tensions often flare between Republican lawmakers and the heavily Democratic city.

Mendelson said he objected to Washington's government being used by Congress as a tool for national politics.

"That is the history of the District of Columbia, is two centuries of the district being used for national purposes, which ... is very unfair and offensive."

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • D.C. withdraws crime bill before it goes to Senate

    D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said on March 6 that he withdrew a bill Republicans in the Senate and President Biden had threatened to oppose.

  • DC to pull new crime law; impact on Senate vote unclear

    The head of the D.C. Council said Monday he is withdrawing the capital city’s new criminal code from consideration, just before a U.S. Senate vote that seemed likely to overturn the measure. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced the withdrawal Monday morning, a rare move that he said wasn’t prohibited under Washington’s Home Rule authority. The measure to reject the law passed the House and seemed set to pass the Senate.

  • D.C. Tries to Stop Senate From Voting on Crime-Code Overhaul

    The chairman of the Washington, D.C., council said he is seeking to withdraw the city’s criminal-code revision from Congress, aiming to head off an expected vote by the Senate as soon as Wednesday to block the local law. “We still expect the vote to occur,” a Senate leadership aide said. The effort by Phil Mendelson, the chairman of the D.C. Council, to pull back the law from Congress came after President Biden said last week he would support the effort by federal lawmakers to block the changes to the code.

  • Wayne Couzens ‘joked about rape and sent racist texts’ in police WhatsApp group

    Wayne Couzens joked about rape and sexual assault and shared racist comments with police colleagues as part of a vile WhatsApp group, it has emerged.

  • D.C. Council attempts to pull criminal code revisions before looming Senate vote

    Senate Republicans are expected to still force a vote, and the D.C. Council cannot unilaterally stop that vote, according to two people familiar with the matter.

  • 17-year-old dies after Paddock Hills shooting

    According to police, it is possible that kids may have been playing with a gun when it went off.

  • Disney Sort of Misses the Point on Women's History Month

    Women's History Month in the past has been celebrated at Disney theme parks in various ways. In 2022, Disney World launched Celebrate HER Story played homage to heroine and female contributors that have made positive impacts. In one example, Disney's Magic Kingdom, the Imagineers were honored with delicious treats in their names.

  • Intense video shows Ohio tornado tossing patio furniture like toys as it tears across backyard

    Home security cameras captured the intense moment a tornado tore across a backyard in Ohio on Friday, tossing patio furniture around like toys and nearly ripping the deck away from the home.

  • Activists and groups gear up for week of action against Georgia’s ‘Cop City’

    Protest comes less than two months after police shot dead activist defending forest under threat by proposed project

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's stock has crashed to earth after a rollercoaster ride that defied gravity. Here's a timeline of its chaotic journey, fueled by meme-stock craze and mounting debt.

    Bed Bath & Beyond's stock has plunged about 97% from the early 2021 highs that were reached amid the meme-stock frenzy. Here's a timeline of its chaotic ride.

  • Suicide bombing in SW Pakistan kills 10 police officers

    A suicide bomber on a motorcycle rammed a police truck in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing 10 police officers and wounding 12 in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months, authorities said. The newly formed Tehreek-e-Jihad militant group hours later in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place on a bridge in the Sibi district of Baluchistan province. Small Baluchistan-based separatist groups and local militants have been blamed for previous such attacks.

  • Czech company sees boom in market for fake tanks, HIMARS

    Losing a tank or valued U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) can hurt an army less if the weapon is a cheap inflatable decoy placed on the frontlines to deceive the enemy. With the war in Ukraine boosting the need for heavy military vehicles, guns and planes, it has also been a boon to Inflactech Decoys, a Czech maker of fake army equipment. The company has added HIMARS to its fleet of over 30 types of inflatable real-size decoys it sells to customers worldwide, Chief Executive Vojtech Fresser said on Monday.

  • European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang

    German police said Monday they have disrupted a ransomware cybercrime gang tied to Russia that has been blackmailing large companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros. Working with law enforcement partners including Europol, the FBI and authorities in Ukraine, police in Duesseldorf said they were able to identify 11 individuals linked to a group that has operated in various guises since at least 2010. The gang allegedly behind the ransomware, known as DoppelPaymer, appears tied to Evil Corp, a Russia-based syndicate engaged in online bank theft well before ransomware became a global scourge.

  • Private business jet passenger dies after severe turbulence

    The FBI and other government agencies are investigating the incident, which saw the private jet make an emergency landing in New England.

  • Pakistan has to give assurance on financing balance of payments gap -IMF

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of IMF funding, the fund's resident representative said on Monday. The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports. The International Monetary Fund has been negotiating with Islamabad since early last month to clear its ninth review, which if approved by the board will issue $1.1 billion of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

  • Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

    President Joe Biden has pledged that fighting climate change will deliver millions of middle-class jobs with good wages to Americans with union membership cards. But in the six months since passage of Biden's signature climate change law, a large majority of the $50 billion of announced investments in domestic manufacturing to support the clean energy transition has been in states with laws that make it harder for workers to unionize, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate and state announcements. Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes tax credits for businesses that produce clean energy components in the United States, and provides higher credits for developers of renewable energy projects if they use products made domestically.

  • 'Stigma is not yet broken.' Lawmakers share stories on mental health with Fetterman hospitalized

    Senator John Fetterman is still in the hospital for depression, a mental illness that impacts half the country, including its political leaders.

  • North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying they were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control. The drills and rhetoric from the allies are "irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation," Kim Son Gyong, vice foreign minister for international organisations, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. The United States and South Korea will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.

  • Inside the '70s NBA: 'Black Ball' finally spotlights a crucial moment in sports history

    Theresa Runstedtler, a historian of race and sports and former Raptors dancer, talks through 'Black Ball,' her book on how Black players changed the NBA.

  • Chicago man charged with murdering police officer given no bond

    The Chicago man who is being charged with murdering a police officer on Wednesday was given no bond by a judge, and will remain in jail.