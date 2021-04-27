Washington D.C. police server hacked, Russian-speaking group claims responsibility: reports

·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Washington D.C. police department's server has been hacked, U.S. media quoted it as saying, in an attack that news agency AP reported https://bit.ly/3xujeCG had been claimed by a Russian-speaking ransomware group.

The department said it was still assessing the extent of the unauthorized access.

"While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter," the district's Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement cited late on Monday by outlets including AP and NBC News.

The statement did not identify suspects for the attack, according to the reports. The department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

AP said there was no indication of any police operations being affected, though it added that ransomware group Babuk had claimed responsibility, and to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, that it had threatened to share with criminal gangs.

Ransomware groups hold files and networks hostage unless a payment is made.

The Department of Homeland Security's Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last month that dealing with such groups had become his department's top priority.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

    President Biden hits the traditionally symbolic first-100-days mark of his presidency this week, and "it has dawned on Republicans that the man their standard-bearer once mocked as 'Sleepy Joe' is a formidable adversary," Jonathan Chait writes in New York on Monday. "And the quality that has made him so effective up to this point is, well, his sleepiness." Before Biden's immediate predecessor, the last handful of presidents were "nice," but Biden is "also tedious," Chait argues: He is relentlessly enacting an ambitious domestic agenda — signing legislation that could cut child poverty by more than half, expanding ObamaCare, and injecting the economy with a stimulus more than twice the size of what [President Barack] Obama's Congress passed in 2009 — while arousing hardly any controversy. There's nothing in Biden's vanilla-ice-cream bromides for his critics to hook on to. Republicans can't stop Biden because he is boring them to death. [Jonathan Chait, New York] All signs point to this being a deliberate strategy, borne of wisdom or expediency, and it's "a fascinating counterpoint to a career spent trying desperately to be interesting," Chait adds. "Biden used to overshare, with frequently disastrous results that led him to accurately self-diagnose as a 'gaffe machine,'" but now "the tedium is the message." Biden's new persona has been very effective at promoting progressive ideas in a way that strikes centrist voters as pretty anodyne, Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher tells the Los Angeles Times. "You cannot underestimate how comfortable Uncle Joe is for a lot of people. They give an old, white guy the benefit of the doubt." Certainly, "lowering the temperature of Washington's political debates" has helped Biden's agenda, David Lauter writes at the Times. "But it could create a problem down the road, depriving Biden of the fervent support that can sustain a president in bad times." If his sleepiness does end up leaving Democratic allies cold, Biden will still have hot Oval Office chocolate chip cookies for potential allies in Congress. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersHundreds of people named Josh gathered in Nebraska for the title of The Josh

  • Epicurious is no longer publishing recipes with beef, prompting an outcry from chefs and readers

    The food site said they'd actually been scaling back on beef-related content since 2019 in an effort to encourage sustainability and be more "pro-planet."

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90% cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

  • Fighting erupts in Myanmar; junta to 'consider' ASEAN plan

    The clash came as the junta, in an apparent set-back for an attempt by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to end Myanmar's turmoil, said it would "positively" consider the bloc's suggestions made at a weekend meeting in Indonesia. Southeast Asian leaders said on the weekend they had reached a consensus with the junta on steps to end violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides. The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar's oldest rebel force, said it had captured the army camp on the west bank of the Salween river, which forms the border with Thailand in the area.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • Black Lives Matter Claims Police ‘Wasted No Time in Senselessly Taking’ Ma’Khia Bryant’s Life

    In a post mourning the death of Columbus, Ohio teen Ma’Khia Bryant, Black Lives Matter claimed that the police “wasted no time in senselessly taking another Black child.” Bryant was fatally shot by police officer Nicholas Reardon after she charged at two women with a knife and attempted to stab them. Many neighbor witnesses, after watching video footage of the incident, concluded that the cop had no other option but to open fire to end the threat to the other parties. “Together, we’re going to uplift, center, and honor this Black child for what she loved — doing her hair, making TikToks, and being a teenager,” Black Lives Matter commented. The Black Lives Matter page on Bryant continues, “Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon showed up and shot this 16-year-old child point blank within a matter of seconds.” The post also claimed that Bryant placed the 911 call that drew officers to the scene. While Bryant’s family members have said she placed the call, police have refused to identify the caller, though they did release an audio recording of the call in which the caller can be heard saying that an unidentified person is “trying to stab us.” Bryant’s death closely followed the release of the guilty verdict of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter of George Floyd. “Another Black life stolen with no regard,” the organization wrote. “Ma’Khia Bryant’s life mattered.”

  • Halle Berry debuted a new banged bob, and fans have questions

    Berry’s cut was compared to several bangs-blessed styles, including that of Edna “E” Mode from Pixar’s “The Incredibles” films. Academy Award winner Halle Berry debuted a cute new bob hairstyle and short, stark bangs on the red carpet of the 2021 Oscars. Berry was accompanied by boyfriend Van Hunt and wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown in a pinkish-purple shade.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

    The Wyoming Republican called it "disqualifying" for senators who challenged the 2020 election results to run for president in 2024.

  • Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

    U.S. Census data released Monday will shift political power in Congress, reapportioning two House seats to Texas and one each to Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana — and stripping a seat from California (for the first time ever), New York (barely!), Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. Florida, Texas, and Arizona — each controlled entirely by Republicans — had been expecting to pick up an additional seat. "On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia," the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios. "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come." It won't exactly be a level playing field. "Republicans control the redistricting process in far more states than do Democrats, because of GOP dominance in down-ballot elections," The New York Times reports. "Democrats, meanwhile, have shifted redistricting decisions in states where they have controlled the government — such as California, Colorado, and Virginia — to independent commissions intended to create fair maps." House seats broken down by final redistricting authority (vs. 2011): - Republican: 187 (219)- Democratic: 75 (44)- Independent/bipartisan commission: 121 (88)- Split control: 46 (77)- At Large states: 6 (7)https://t.co/qDEAQHGIZF pic.twitter.com/voM1hHEDrK — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021 "The good news for Democrats: They have more control over the process than they did in 2010, the last time the lines were drawn," Wasserman's colleague Amy Walters tells PBS NewsHour. "The bad news for Democrats, the good news for Republicans, is that Republicans still control more than twice as many congressional district lines." And Oregon, controlled by Democrats, will probably add a GOP seat under a power-sharing deal with the Republican minority. In Texas, where the population gains came from Hispanic and Asian residents and out-of-staters moving to Houston, Austin, Dallas, and other Democrat-leaning urban centers, the GOP legislature will make both new congressional districts Republican, Wasserman predicts. In fact, Republicans "could conceivably pick up all five seats they need" to take control of the House from drawing favorable districts in just Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, he adds. The estimates will change, "but right now, Republicans might expect to gain between zero and eight House seats via map changes." More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersHundreds of people named Josh gathered in Nebraska for the title of The Josh

  • Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé are doing their best not to force their music empire onto their kids

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper said he wants his children to "feel loved" and "supported" in whatever they choose to do with their lives.

  • Democrats fight 'sham audit' in Arizona, saying Republicans aim to justify voter suppression

    Raquel Terán, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the GOP-led audit in Maricopa County will enable "voter suppression."

  • Iran, US warships in first tense Mideast encounter in a year

    American and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider turmoil in the region over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday. Footage released by the Navy showed a ship commanded by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2. The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

  • Covid-19 in India: Patients struggle at home as hospitals choke

    India's Covid sick struggle to get treatment at home due to black marketing of oxygen and drugs.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Halfway done, Georgia shipwreck demolition has months to go

    Demolition of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast reached the halfway mark Monday as a towering crane lifted the vessel's engine room section away from the rest of the shipwreck for removal by barge. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019. “We’re definitely going to be here for several more months," said Mauricio Garrido, president of T&T Salvage, the salvage contractor hired to dismantle the wreck.

  • Cop accused of hurting woman's arm: 'Ready for the pop?'

    A Colorado police officer accused of dislocating the shoulder of a 73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her seemed to be aware he had injured her. Officer Austin Hopp made the comment while showing the other officers the part of the arrest that shows Karen Garner being held against the hood of a patrol car in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver last year, her handcuffed left arm bent up behind her head. The body camera footage, which can be heard but not seen on the surveillance video, was also previously released by Garner's lawyer.