Washington D.C. Vigilante Who Killed 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Has Been Charged With Second-Degree Murder

The vigilante responsible for the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake is in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday morning.

According to an NBC News report, Jason Lewis is the Washington D.C. man involved in the tragic shooting in a Northeast community that took the middle school student’s life and has been charged with second-degree murder.

As previously reported by Blavity, Blake was shot multiple times not far from Brookland Middle School, where he attended, in the early hours of Jan. 4.

Lewis claimed he confronted the teenager because he believed the teenager was breaking into cars in his neighborhood. When police arrived on the scene, the man was performing CPR, but the 13-year-old passed from the injuries sustained. The Metropolitan Police department shared that Lewis has been cooperating with police for the entire duration of the investigation.

Attorney Lee Smith, who Lewis retained, made a statement claiming his innocence and that when the court hears the case, they will see that his client’s intention was never to take Blake’s life.

NBC Washington reports that according to court documents, Blake yelled “I’m only a kid,” “I’m sorry” and “I am only 12” before Lewis shot him.

This incident sparked outrage from residents in the area where it took place because they believe the confrontation shouldn’t have resulted in someone losing their life as material things like cars have no heartbeat. Residents were also upset because Lewis was not immediately identified by police.

Shortly after the incident gained nationwide attention Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said the gun down was an unfortunate situation.

“We have a 13-year-old that died, and we don’t have all of the facts,” Contee told NBC News. “And the people who are responsible for gathering the facts and making charging decisions are doing it just as fast as possible.”