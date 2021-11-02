Washington dad rescues daughter from sex traffickers, kills boyfriend he believes sold her for $1,000: police

A Spokane, Washington, father is accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend, believing he sold her into sex trafficking in Seattle last year.



Police say they found a car abandoned in the 1800 block of East Everett Avenue on Oct. 22 and a "foul odor" was emanating from the vehicle. Officers opened the trunk and found human remains inside.

WASHINGTON STATE MANHUNT ON FOR SUSPECTS WHO SHOT OFF-DUTY OFFICER DURING ATTEMPTED BURGLARY



While investigating the case, detectives learned that 60-year-old John Eisenman Sr. found out his juvenile daughter had been allegedly sold to a sex-trafficking organization in the Seattle area in October 2020 for $1,000.

Eisenman said his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend may have been the one responsible for her sale. He was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area shortly after she was taken, police said.

Police said prior to this incident, Eisenman had no recent criminal history or any violent criminal history. Online Spokane County detention services records show his bond is set at $1 million.