Washington, DC charter school student robbed of Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint near campus

A public charter school student in Washington, D.C., was robbed of his Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint near the campus shortly after dismissal on Wednesday afternoon.

A report from the Metropolitan Police Department said detectives believe the Paul Public Charter School student was walking along 8th Street Northwest and Peabody Street Northwest at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was robbed, according to FOX 5 DC.

Google Maps shows the school is located on 8th Street Northwest and intersects with Peabody Street Northwest right off the school's campus near an athletic field.

The Crime Card section of the MPD website confirms an armed robbery took place at that location and time on Wednesday. The crime was reported a little over two hours later at 5:50 p.m.

DC DRIVER FIGHTS OFF KNIFE-WIELDING WOMAN IN ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

According to the police report, the boy, who was not identified by name, age or grade, was grabbed by three people, smacked in the face and slammed onto the ground before his shoes were stolen right off his feet.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

During the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly said, "If you try to fight, I'll blow your head off," and flashed a handgun in his waistband, according to FOX 5. The thieves then ran off with the shoes.

The boy was wearing Air Jordan XI sneakers worth nearly $250, FOX 5 reported. The shoes can retail for well over that price depending on the style and if the design is custom or not.

A photo of ‘Player Sample’ Deadstock Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ sneakers signed by Michael Jordan.

TEEN CHARGED IN 2023 BREAK-IN OF SECRET SERVICE SUV PARKED OUTSIDE NAOMI BIDEN’S DC HOME

Shendrina Walker, who is listed as the Director of the Middle School Academy on the school's website, sent a letter home to parents on Thursday acknowledging the incident.

It read in part: "Yesterday, after dismissal, it was reported that a student was robbed directly after school in the vicinity of 8th and Peabody. Please be assured that we are actively working with the scholar's family and law enforcement authorities to confirm the details of what transpired. We are taking every measure to ensure the safety of our scholars at Paul. We are also deeply grateful to the staff members who promptly alerted us to the incident, allowing us to respond swiftly and appropriately."

Walker wrote that the leadership at the school "cannot emphasize enough the importance of remaining vigilant" inside and outside of school buildings.

Anyone with information related to the armed robbery can anonymously contact Metropolitan police at 202-727-9099.





Original article source: Washington, DC charter school student robbed of Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint near campus