Washington DC Mayor Praised For Squashing An Awkward Question About Her Sexuality

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is receiving praise from social media after gracefully shutting down an awkward question during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new LGBTQ+ shelter.

The unidentified person, who posed the question, first praised the mayor for her work in the LGBTQ+ community. The person then proceeded to question the mayor about her sexuality.

“Mayor, I’m a little concerned because there is this word that you’re lesbian and you are in the closet. Why is that the case?” he said.

The mayor briefly chuckled before responding.

“Well, I’m not in the closet,” she said with a gracious smile while the crowd followed up with laughter and applause.

The unwavering mayor then asked the man if he had anything else to say.

“What’s the question?” Bowser asked.

Today @MayorBowser was asked at a press conference to address a rumor that she’s a closeted lesbian. After appearing speechless for a moment, she said, “Well, I’m not in the closet.” pic.twitter.com/Ejo4bpt5dZ — Ally Schweitzer WAMU 88.5 (@allyschweitzer) July 15, 2022

While the unidentified man is being dragged on social media, the mayor continues to be applauded.

While the Mayor and I may disagree on many things, I know we both agree this reporters questions is entirely unprofessional, unnecessary, and inappropriate on so many levels! — James Butler (@jamesbutler4dc) July 15, 2022

Wow. After all these years, I never once even wondered. Like, I just don’t care about peoples personal lives AT ALL. This is literally the first time I’ve ever thought about it and the answer in my head is who cares?! If you’re not sleeping with her then it’s nonya bizness! — FairlyRandomShift (@FairlyShift) July 15, 2022

And there she said what mattered! Now lets get to the business of helping her run the city/state not her private life…….Please! — Michele Youngblood (@SpeakMB) July 15, 2022

And that’s that.

Not a fan but Iike the way she handled that. 💪🏾 — Michelle R Daniels (@MiRoDaniels1) July 15, 2022

If you tried it was a person…okay what’s the question 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Rez (@Rezberry78) July 15, 2022

Muriel Bowser just offered a master class in how to shut down an inappropriate question. Answered with poise and sensitivity! She is an amazing straight ally to the LGBTQ community. — David Catania (@DavidCataniaDC) July 15, 2022

The mayor received the bizarre question while speaking with reporters Thursday after opening an LGBTQ+ shelter. According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the new shelter is “focused on providing housing and services to District residents who are experiencing homelessness and identify as LGBTQ+.”

“The building previously served as a family shelter, but as the District continues to drive down family homelessness and with new family shelters open citywide, [it] was converted into a shelter dedicated to LGBTQ+ residents — a population of residents who are disproportionately affected by homelessness,” the mayor stated.