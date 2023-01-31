Washington DC official charged with shooting dead 13-year-old he claimed was breaking into cars

(Londen Blake/GoFundMe )

A man who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder.

Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with second-degree murder, the Washington Post reported.

On 7 January, Karon Blake was shot by Mr Lewis, who had “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Karon was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police had previously refused to release the name of the shooter, simply saying he was a city employee.

An attorney for Mr Lewis told the Post that the charges are unfounded.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.