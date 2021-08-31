Washington DC police seeking armed kidnappers behind 4-day abduction, robbery spree

Police in Washington, D.C. are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a group who are believed to have kidnapped five people at gunpoint in separate incidents over the course of four days.

Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is seeking three to four suspects who approached each victim at gunpoint in the late-night or early morning hours, forced them into vehicles and ordered them to withdraw money at nearby ATM machines before letting them go.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is offering a reward of as much as $10,000 for any information that leads police to their suspects.

The first incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24, police said. The victim, whose age was not provided, was in the area of Corcoran Street, Northwest and 13th Street, Northwest, when the suspects approached and one of them flashed a gun.

The others "forced the victim" into a vehicle and the group drove the person "to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts," police said. They then let the victim go and fled from the area.

At approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, a group of suspects kidnapped a different victim in a similar fashion – with one person showing a handgun and demanding their target get into a car. They allegedly "forced the victim out of the vehicle" after getting the person’s bank account information and later withdrew money.

Hours later, just before 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the suspects flashed multiple handguns in the area of 14th and Allison streets and attacked the victim when he tried to get away, police said. They pulled him into a nearby vehicle and took his belongings and bank account information.

They then allegedly took him to numerous ATM machines, where they took money from his accounts before ultimately letting him go.

Friday passed without an incident, but the suspects carried out two gunpoint kidnapping robberies on Saturday.

The attacks were similar in nature to the previous incidents, in which the suspects abducted their victims at gunpoint and transported them by vehicle to nearby ATMs, police said. They subsequently released the victims each time.

Police have provided photographs and a video of the suspects, who were caught on camera during or around the time of the attacks. Police are asking anyone with information to call (202)727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.