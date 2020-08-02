Washington, DC, releases video of 3 deadly police-involved incidents in response to new reform bill

Less than two months after Washington, D.C.'s city council voted to reform its police department, officials have released the body camera footage from three police-involved incidents in which Black men were killed.

The videos released on Friday were related to the deaths of Marqueese Alston, Jeffrey Price and D'Quan Young, who all died in 2018 during encounters with the Metropolitan Police Department.

On the heels of protests after the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minnesota, cities across the country have proposed or passed legislation to reform police department policies.

PHOTO: Signs hang on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park at Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington on July 25, 2020.

In Washington, D.C., the city council unanimously passed an emergency police and justice reform bill that contained 15 new measures, including "the release of body-worn camera footage after any officer-involved death or serious use of force ... requires release of footage from past shootings, and bans officers from reviewing it prior to drafting crime reports." The video must be released within 72 hours of the incidents. The bill also requires the retroactive release of deadly police-involved incidents, such as the three released Friday.

Since December 2016, all patrol officers are required to wear body worn cameras, officials said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Kevin Donahue and Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the release of these three cases.

PHOTO: District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference on July 30, 2020, in Washington.

Marqueese Alston

On the evening of June 12, 2018, uniformed officers observed Marqueese Alston walking with an outline of a handgun in his front right pants pocket area, according to the MPD.

Officers attempted to stop Alston, who fled on foot into an alley. Alston, 22, allegedly produced a handgun and fired at officers, while two officers returned fire, officials said.

Body camera footage shows one of the unidentified officers running after Alston before more than a dozen shots were fired. In the edited and slow-motion video, Alston is allegedly holding a gun that was dislodged from his hand during the gunfire and landed in shrubs, officials said.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun plus an additional magazine of ammunition in Alston's pocket, officials said.

The independent investigation by the Department of Forensic Sciences found that four shell casings recovered on the scene had been fired from the handgun found by police and both the magazines in the handgun and in Alston's pocket matched his DNA, police said.

PHOTO: Demonstrators participate in a rally against 'Trump's Police State - Defend the Right to Protest' in Washington, on July 25, 2020.

In June, his mother, Kenithia Alston, filed a $100 million federal wrongful death lawsuit against the unidentified officers, Bowser and Attorney General Karl Racine. Responses to the lawsuit have not been filed, according to online court records.

Aderson Francois, an attorney with the Civil Rights Clinic at Georgetown University Law Center, wrote in the lawsuit that the MPD has changed its story about what happened to Alston "three times," including whether Alston opened fire first or just pointed a gun at the officers.

Filed prior to the release of footage on Friday, the lawsuit said the MPD had "publicly denigrated and dehumanized Marqueese, and it has refused to publicly release camera footage of the shooting or any evidence from what it claims is an internal investigation that has now gone on for two years with no apparent findings or conclusions."