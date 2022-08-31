Washington, DC school on lockdown after two teens shot near campus

(Independent)

A Washington, DC school is on lockdown after two teenagers were shot near the campus.

The IDEA Public Charter School on Lee Street in Northeast DC went into lockdown on Wednesday morning after the shooting was reported around 10am, according to WUSA9.

The teenagers were found at the scene when police arrived and they were taken to an area hospital with both of them breathing and conscious. One of the victims’ injuries are critical while the other’s are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee told the press that “this case has been closed with the arrest of another student”.

He said the arrested student was 15 years old and attended the school.

More follows...