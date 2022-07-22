Washington deputy fired after jailed person found dead

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Washington has fired a probationary corrections deputy after a person in custody was found unresponsive and died in a jail observation holding cell.

KEPR-TV reports deputies said Faviola Valenzuela was arrested by Pasco police March 12 for alleged destruction or removal of property and wasn’t cooperative during the booking process.

Deputies said Valenzuela was later found unresponsive in an observation holding cell and died despite efforts by first responders.

The county Coroner’s Office determined Valenzuela’s death was caused by a lethal methamphetamine intoxication.

The Sheriff’s Office found the deputy wasn’t following proper protocol at the time and was fired the next day.

An investigation continues.

