Washington Elementary placed on brief lockout Tuesday

Sherman's Washington Elementary was placed on a lockout for about 20 minutes Tuesday morning following concerns of police activity and an arrest in the area.

School officials were contacted the Sherman Police Department at around 11:55 a.m. about an arrest warrant was was being served for a robbery suspect nearby in the Southgate Apartments to the south of the campus.

During the lockout, doors entering into the school campus were locked to prevent anyone from entering the school. However, classes continued as scheduled without interruption, district officials said.

The police were able to arrest the suspect at about 12:14 p.m. and the lockout was lifted. No threat was made to the district or the campus and the decision to lock the campus was out of an abundance of caution, district officials said.

