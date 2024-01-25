Washington families hear about new schools
Washington families hear about new schools
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
"I am not so tense driving at night now! Gives me a little peace of mind," shared a fan.
If you're turning on your TV's closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
As the football offseason arrives, college sports stands at the most significant inflection point in its more than 100 years of existence.
Republicans who want to bail on Ukraine are turning a blind eye to the world's dictators. History shows this can be a disastrous mistake.
What to know about multi-generational travel, and how to keep your cool when vacationing.
"Listeners and viewers are more primed than ever for nostalgic content."
Jorge Martin breaks down the top four positional combinations that led to fantasy football championships in 2023.
Terry Rozier might be the best player you have not seen or heard from this season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down all the details of Terry Rozier trade, including what to expect from both sides moving forward.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Across my family's business, there'a a direct impact of BookTok on sales of books among young people in the store.
Grand theft equine. It's hard to imagine how, exactly, the person expected to escape with the buggy.
OpenAI suspended Delphi, a startup contracted to create a chatbot for the super PAC We Deserve Better in support of Democratic candidate Dean Phillips, The Washington Post reported. The political bot goes against OpenAI's usage policies for ChatGPT.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
Car depreciation is the rate at which a vehicle drops in value over time. Learn what you can do to slow depreciation.
A 1947 Dodge Custom Club Coupe in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
Is Justin Timberlake releasing a new album in 2024? Here's what we know.
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!