Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces he's dropping out of the 2020 race originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, announcing Wednesday night in an interview with MSNBC that he does not see a path forward for his campaign.

"It's become clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball. I'm not going to be the president. So I'm withdrawing tonight from the race," Inslee said Wednesday night on "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Inslee, who has made climate change the centerpiece of his campaign, vowed he wasn't giving up on the issue.

(MORE: Jay Inslee: Everything you need to know about the 2020 presidential candidate)

"I've been fighting for climate change for 25 years and I've never been so confident of the ability of the America now to reach critical mass to move the ball. I believe we are going to have a candidate to fight this battle," Inslee said.

Inslee gained some traction following the second Democratic debate. But despite announcing this week that his campaign had reached 130,000 individual donors -- part of the Democratic National Committee's requirements to qualify for the next round of debates -- Inslee likely would have lacked the polling support to make the upcoming stage in Houston.

(MORE: ABC News announces details for third Democratic primary debate)

In a Twitter thread, Inslee shared a clip of his announcement and wrote, "I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion -- and must be the top priority for our next president."

"I will continue to lead, to demand bold action, and to do everything in my power to ensure the fight to defeat climate change stays at the top of the national agenda," he tweeted.

I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion -- and must be the top priority for our next president. But I've concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be our next president. pic.twitter.com/Kp8WejuVJy — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 22, 2019

While Inslee will no longer be a presidential candidate, the effects of his candidacy were clear in his ability to get his fellow 2020 contenders to speak with a greater sense of urgency on the issue he said has to be the number one priority of the next commander-in-chief.

"I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion -- and must be the top priority for our next president," Inslee wrote in an e-mail sent out to supporters of his campaign Wednesday evening. "But I've concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be the next president of the United States."

Inslee said he will reveal his future plans imminently, and was asked by Maddow if he would seek a third term as governor, which he is eligible to do.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference at the Everglades Holiday Park, June 24, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Brynn Anderson/AP) More

(MORE: Who's running for president in 2020?)

"I will have some statements tomorrow about my intentions. So you're going to have to wait until tomorrow," Inslee said. "I need to go back to the state of Washington and talk about what I'm going to do in my future political career."

Inslee was the first governor to declare a run for the White House in March.

When asked on Wednesday if there are any candidates currently in the field that he would endorse, or if he supports any of their climate change plans, Inslee was non-committal but said he would ultimately support the Democratic nominee.

"I'm going to support the Democratic nominee ... I'm not endorsing a candidate tonight. I think a number of them have intriguing ideas, but we need all of them to raise their game," Inslee said.

A number of Inslee's 2020 primary opponents took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to praise Inslee's efforts to elevate the issue of climate change in the minds of Democratic voters.