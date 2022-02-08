Washington grocery store shooting suspect arrested without incident: police

The Washington man accused of shooting and killing a person and injuring another inside a grocery store on Monday has been arrested, police said.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Benton County Jail, where he faces charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder, the Richland Police Department announced in a social media post.

"We thank the numerous law enforcement partners that quickly collaborated to apprehend this subject," the police department added in the post.

WASHINGTON GROCERY STORE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, ANOTHER INJURED, POLICE SAY

On Monday morning, Richland police officers responded to a shooting incident at the Fred Meyer, where Kelly allegedly shot and killed Justin Krumbah, 38, and injured another shopper, the police department detailed in a second post .

"The surviving victim is currently in critical condition and receiving continuing treatment at an area hospital," it added, which Richland Police Captain Chris Lee later confirmed during a press conference. "This investigation remains an active, around-the-clock effort by our investigators. The Richland Police Department continues to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts during this difficult time."

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE SHOOTING LEAVES TWO OFFICERS DEAD; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Lee also said the suspect and the deceased victim had an "interaction" prior to the shooting but he did not provide any additional information regarding the exchange. "Multiple" shots were fired at the scene, he added.

Police surveyed the grocery store, while shoppers and staff were evacuated, and schools in the surrounding were put on lockdown Monday afternoon as the search for Kelly continued.

The police department did not provide any identifying information for the second victim.