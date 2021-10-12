Washington grower wins pumpkin contest

Jeff Uhlmeyer of Olympia, Washington wins the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a gourd weighing 2,191 pounds (993.8 kg). (Oct. 12)

