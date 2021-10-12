Washington grower wins pumpkin contest
Jeff Uhlmeyer of Olympia, Washington wins the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a gourd weighing 2,191 pounds (993.8 kg). (Oct. 12)
Game time announced for Indiana in two weeks! #GoBucks
'Jeopardy!' season 38 contestant Matt Amodio won a total of 38 games. On Monday, the Ohio native lost his 39th game and ended his time on the quiz show. Read what fans are saying about this unexpected loss.
Rasmus Lindh's race looked over when his LMP3 car tipped on two wheels during a high-speed spin. He won anyway.
Jon Gruden walked away on Monday night. There’s a good chance that, if he hadn’t, he would have been fired. There’s a better chance that this is exactly what the NFL wanted. The obvious takeaway from Monday’s stunning leak of homophobic/transphobic/sexists emails following Friday’s stunning leak of one single racist email is that the NFL [more]
Oklahoma's win over the Longhorns was an improbable comeback story for the ages, but how did CBS Sports grade their performance vs. UT?
Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard suffered five orbital fractures in his first-round KO loss at BKFC 20 in Montana.
Who is next for Tyson Fury? Here are five potential opponents after his sensational KO of Deontay Wilder on Saturday.
Martin Truex Jr. comments on a late run-in with Joey Hand and advancing to the Round of 8 despite a 29th-place finish at the Charlotte Roval.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
A new report Monday suggests Ben Simmons and the Sixers are once again talking about the 2021-22 season, and fans are none too pleased. By Adam Hermann
Who will Gregg Berhalter call upon to close out the October international window with a win?
Devontae Booker is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
The United States men's national team was set up to fail in Panama City, and few players did anything but follow along in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
Deontay Wilder: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough."
A senior NASCAR official said members of the sanctioning body would speak with rivals Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick in an effort to mitigate their feud that has escalated through the Cup Series Playoffs. Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, addressed the latest in a series of incidents between the two drivers during […]
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Ben Simmons returning to the city.
Georgia returns to No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008 after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.
Gavin Lux, with some help from the wind, just missed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Lionel Messi and Argentina toyed with a pretty decent Uruguay side on Monday to move another step closer to clinching a 2022 World Cup spot.
The Bruins announced Monday their initial roster for the first game of the 2021-22 NHL season, and there were a few notable names left off.