Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.58

The board of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.58 on the 12th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.5%, which is below the industry average.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. While Washington H. Soul Pattinson is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

EPS is forecast to fall by 6.0% over the next year. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.42 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.5% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Washington H. Soul Pattinson has seen earnings per share falling at 7.8% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Washington H. Soul Pattinson will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Washington H. Soul Pattinson is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Washington H. Soul Pattinson that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

