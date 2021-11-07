Washington looking at sideline incident involving coach

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it’s looking into a sideline incident between coach Jimmy Lake and a player in the first half of Saturday night’s loss to No. 7 Oregon.

Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd.

“We are aware of an interaction between head coach Jimmy Lake and a student-athlete during the first half of Saturday’s game,” athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “We have high expectations of the conduct of our coaches and we are working to gather more information on this matter.”

Asked about it after the game, Lake said he did not hit Fuavai and was trying to get him away from Redd before it could become a penalty.

“I separated him. I did not strike him. I separated him,” Lake said.

The rivalry matchup had chippy moments throughout and players from both teams had to be separated on the field at the conclusion.

