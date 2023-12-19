Washington Macy’s workers will start bargaining before Christmas

Macy’s workers across Washington are going to the bargaining table with the company right before Christmas.

The last time we heard from the workers was over Black Friday weekend. That’s when 500 workers at three different stores went on strike.

Workers are asking for better pay and stronger safety rules -- particularly for employees dealing with shoplifters.

“Do we pay a light bill? Do we go see a doctor, or is it something that we can ride out? Pay isn’t keeping up with inflation. On top of that, we don’t feel safe in our stores,” said one worker.

That weekend, Macy’s told us this:

At Macy’s, we respect the rights of our colleagues. As always, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers in-store.