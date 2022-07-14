Washington man accused of cyberstalking his ex-wife after PFA filed

A Washington man is accused of cyberstalking his ex-wife after a protection from abuse order was filed against him.

Police said the order spurred 53-year-old Eric Scholl to find new ways to target her.

Scholl’s ex wife said the abuse began in March 2021, when Scholl allegedly placed his hands on her neck and threw her to the ground. The next day, the PFA was filed.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we’ll have more details on this case of cyberstalking and hear from experts on how people in similar situations can protect themselves.

