Washington man arrested in Archives Book Store burglary was previously convicted in connection with burglary in Umatilla County

Mar. 10—LA GRANDE — The Washington man facing charges stemming from the burglary Wednesday, March 8, of The Archives Book Store in La Grande has a conviction in Umatilla County for burglary.

Robert Frates, 39, of Walla Walla, Washington, was brought in on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, possession of burglary tools and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The first two counts are felony level charges.

Officers Dustin Perry and Cody Billman responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Fir Street after dispatch just after 4:30 a.m. received a 911 call where struggling could be heard, according to the probable cause declaration. The reporting party — Archives Book Store owner Timothy Osterloh — got back on the line with dispatch. Osterloh told dispatch that a man, later identified as Frates, had just robbed the store and was fleeing toward Adams Avenue. He said Frates had a black jacket and a black backpack.

Perry reported he and Billman started canvassing the area. While checking an alley from Greenwood Street in his police car, Perry saw a man walking in his direction who was carrying a black coat. Frates stopped and took off running toward Fir Street. Perry followed down the alley and noted the man had a black backpack.

Frates cut behind a business and onto Jefferson Street, according to the probable cause declaration. Perry got out of the car and pursued Frates on foot. Frates headed for the railroad crossing, but there was a train moving at full speed on the tracks. He stopped and put up his hands before getting down on the ground. Police took Frates into custody.

Perry went to speak with Osterloh after arresting Frates, according to the police report. Osterloh told Perry he went to the store to check why the security cameras at The Archives Book Store were offline. He went in through the backdoor and allegedly saw Frates behind the counter putting things into a duffle bag.

Story continues

Osterloh said he grabbed a shovel, but ultimately decided to tackle Frates while calling 911. The pair struggled, but Osterloh told law enforcement he was able to get the upper hand by pinning Frates against the counter. Frates then asked Osterloh if he was calling the cops. When Osterloh said yes Frates "exploded" and shoved him off. Osterloh grabbed his jacket, Frates slipped it off, grabbed a metal pry bar and bolted.

The police report noted Osterloh suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Osterloh told police the network cables were ripped out of his router and this was why the cameras were offline, according to the probable cause declaration.

Police reported Frates attempted to steal games, puzzles and video game items. Law enforcement does not have an exact dollar amount of the goods but estimated the value could be more than $100, according to the probable cause declaration. La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays said in a press release the stolen items were recovered from Frates and returned to Osterloh.

The estimated cost of damage to the door and network cables is $300, according to the probable cause declaration.

A search turned up a metal pry bar, three throwing knives and a pair of vice grips with the broken lock from the front door of the bookstore, according to the probable cause declaration.

Perry reported Billman looked up Frates in the computerized criminal history system and found he had a number of felony convictions.

Frates was previously arrested in 2021 on a secret indictment warrant for a 2019 burglary in Umatilla County, according to Oregon public records. He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Both counts were discharged — meaning the court imposed no punishment for the crimes — and Frates was ordered to pay restitution. The other charges were dismissed.

Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers has set bail at $25,000.

The judge also appointed La Grande attorney Rick Dall to represent Frates, who is due in court April 5 for a plea hearing.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.