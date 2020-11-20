A Washington man was arrested in the middle of his interview for a state police job after his polygraph flagged concerns about criminal activity

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·1 min read
Handcuffs on the ground in Bordeaux during a protest called by police unions.
Police arrested the man, but have not yet charged him. NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

  • A man interviewed for a job with the state police in Olympia, Washington, and was arrested during the interview.

  • Police say the man had admitted to possible criminal activity related to the rape of a child years earlier during the interview.

  • While the department hasn't yet charged the man, he didn't get the job. 

A Washington man was interviewing for a job at the state police department, but ended up getting arrested instead, local station K5 and The Olympian reported.

Police told the station that the 31-year-old, who was not named, was seeking a civilian position with the department, but when he was getting a background check and polygraph test, he admitted something about his past that raised suspicions about criminal activity. 

"On November 17th, a person in the application process for a civilian job with the WSP disclosed information that raised concerns of criminal activity," Sergeant Darren Wright, the office's public information officer, told The Olympian in an email. "An investigation was initiated and as a result of that investigation the subject was arrested."

The department didn't release details to either outlet about what the man had said, just that he was arrested on the suspicion of rape of a child from an incident that occurred years ago. 

The man has not yet been charged, but will definitely not be working for the state police, K5 reported. 

Read the original article on Insider

