Washington man arrested in Pennsylvania with $1 million worth of cocaine: report

A Washington state man who flew cross-country was found by Pennsylvania authorities Thursday with 26 pounds of cocaine worth around $1 million, according to reports.

The Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Victor Magana was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township when the drugs were found, TribLive.com reported.

The stop was initially over a window tint violation. Troopers grew suspicious when Magana allegedly refused to let them search his vehicle and requested a police dog. The dog indicated drugs were inside the SUV and authorities got a search warrant.

UNPAID TOLLS FROM PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE RISES TO $155 MILLION

A duffel bag inside had an airline luggage tag indicating Magana, 39, flew from Seattle to Philadelphia, the news outlet reported.

In addition to the cocaine, troopers found two vacuum-sealed packages of what appeared to be a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorder, the outlet said, citing court papers.

Magana is being held in the Westmoreland County jail on drug charges, according to jail records.