Washington man attempted to run over, threatened to shoot Hollywood officer, cops say

Two off-duty Hollywood police officers were threatened — and one almost ran over — by a Washington state man who said he would shoot them early Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 2:46 p.m., the two officers were working an off duty detail outside Arieto Bar & Grill, 2022 Hollywood Blvd., when Trent Conley went up to them and yelled he was going to “kick their a--”, Hollywood police said.

The officers told him to leave and he complied. But Conley, a 24-year-old who lives in DuPont, Washington, returned a few minutes later with a Red SOLO cup in hand and more choice words, police said.

This time, Conley said he was going back to his car to get his “40 and spray them,” said police, who added that Conley then threw the contents of his cup at the face of one of the officers and ran away, police said.

Before the officers could grab him, Conley hopped into his white Jaguar and tried to reverse into one of them. Scared for his life, police said, the officer shot at Conley.

Conley then sped off on Hollywood Boulevard as the officers chased him. He eventually crashed into parked cars and fled. With the help of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a police perimeter, Conley was found lying in a bush.

After being arrested, he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Conley was charged with battery on an officer, assault on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting and obstructing an officer without violence and fleeing from police.