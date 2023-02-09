Washington man driving Tahoe potentially linked to 'suspicious death' arrested after police chase through North Idaho

Feb. 8—Police arrested a 35-year-old Washington man after a vehicle pursuit and extensive search Wednesday in North Idaho.

Law enforcement from St. Regis, Montana, told Idaho State Police early Wednesday morning about a rented 2023 Chevy Tahoe that had been in the area of a suspicious death believed to be a drug overdose, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Authorities believed the Tahoe would travel to Washington, troopers said.

Around 10:20 a.m., a Shoshone County Sheriff's Office deputy located the Tahoe heading west on Interstate 90 near Osburn and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the Tahoe did not stop and the deputy pursued it, the release said.

The Tahoe exited near the border of Kootenai and Shoshone counties and continued toward Latour Creek, near Dudley and Buckner roads, when the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, police said. The Tahoe was found nearby with drugs and guns inside.

At about noon, law enforcement found and detained a woman.

About an hour later, authorities located the 35-year-old man walking on a road and took him into custody without incident.

The man was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of eluding and an outstanding warrant, according to troopers. The woman, also from Washington and in her 30s, is expected to be released. Police did not name the man and woman.

The Tahoe was impounded, and troopers continue to investigate.

Police said there is no known threat to the community. If area residents locate possible contraband or evidence, police ask that they do not touch it and call 911 .