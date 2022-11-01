Washington man facing 12 years in prison for alleged Mitchell Police car theft, pursuit

Nov. 1—MITCHELL — A Washington man who allegedly stole a Mitchell police car and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit is facing up to 12 years in prison for the incident.

Lyndon Sohappy, 28, of Yakima, Washington, was arraigned at a late October hearing for the felony charges that stemmed from the alleged police car theft. He was charged with grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony, aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, and obstructing a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Officers were dispatched to Avera Queen of Peace hospital on Sept. 14 to assist in a mental health issue that Sohappy was experiencing and refused assistance from health care professionals, an arrest affidavit says.

While Sohappy was waiting in the backseat of a police car as the officer was speaking to hospital officials, he managed to get through the driver seat barrier and steal the patrol vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. Sohappy was not under arrest while he was sitting in the police car due to no crimes being committed at the time, according to court documents.

Upon the officer returning to his police car, Sohappy was seen driving the officer's vehicle out of the hospital parking lot. Another officer who was on scene verbally commanded Sohappy to stop the vehicle when he began accelerating, which was unsuccessful.

The officer who was without his patrol vehicle entered the passenger seat of a nearby officer's car to begin the vehicle pursuit.

During the vehicle pursuit, Sohappy allegedly "passed another motorist" and "disregarded officers' emergency lights" while fleeing in the police car, according to the arrest affidavit.

Sohappy eventually pulled over about a mile east of Mitchell along State Highway 38 and attempted to flee on foot. Officers brought the brief pursuit to a close when Sohappy was surrounded near a field and restrained with what was described in the affidavit as a "double lock."

Sohappy is awaiting a mental health evaluation and has yet to enter a plea for the charges he's facing. He has remained in custody since his arrest.