Washington man held hostage after meeting woman from dating app: police

A Washington man has a new entry for “worst date ever” after being robbed and held hostage by a woman he met on Plenty of Fish, police said Tuesday.

The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, was only in his date’s Parkland apartment for five minutes Saturday when a man barged in, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to strip naked and hand over all of his cash, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman then allegedly took photos of the naked victim, which they threatened to leak if he told anyone.

The pair tried repeatedly to transfer money from the man’s phone but failed, police said.

After three hours, they eventually let him go.

A day later, police responded to the same apartment over a domestic violence assault and found the male suspect from the robbery, who tried to pull a gun on the deputies handcuffing him. Once in the squad car, he tried to escape by breaking a door panel and the seatbelt.

He has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, extortion, unlawful possession of a firearm and malicious mischief, and is being held on a $125,000 bail.

The female suspect was also identified as a 19-year-old woman and has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and extortion. Her bail was set at $50,000.