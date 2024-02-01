Washington man who lost home to Tunnel 5 fire sues BNSF over train that sparked blaze

A Washington resident is suing BNSF, claiming the rail company was responsible for the Tunnel 5 fire that leveled his home and others in near the Columbia River Gorge last summer.

Seeking $100,000 in damages, he points to how the flames erupted from sparks that came off one of BNSF’s trains. Washington’s Department of Natural Resources also has since confirmed that debris from the train did indeed start the fire.

But, the lawsuit goes on to allege that BNSF didn’t use available technology that could have reduced fire risks.

The company says it does not comment on pending litigation, but it did assert that it conducts regular fire risk assessments.

The Tunnel 5 fire destroyed at least 10 homes, scorching over 540 acres across Skamania County.