Washington man refuses to leave cell in Honolulu

Jan. 10—A Washington man arrested by federal agents for allegedly trying to sell more than 2, 500 fentanyl pills on Hawaii island refused to leave his cell Monday morning to make his initial appearance.

A Washington man arrested by federal agents for allegedly trying to sell more than 2, 500 fentanyl pills on Hawaii island refused to leave his cell Monday morning to make his initial appearance.

Shane Taylor Bono had his detention hearing continued until 10 :30 a.m. Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield. Bono, who is in custody at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu, refused to leave his cell to participate in Monday's hearing and request for a continuance, according to federal court records.

He is accused of one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Bono's attorney, Lars R. Isaacson, declined to comment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aislinn Affinito, who is prosecuting the case for the government, did not immediately reply to a Star-Advertiser request for comment.

On Dec. 28 a Hawaii police officer allegedly saw Bono and another person in a silver Kia engaged in a drug transaction in a public parking lot, according to an affidavit filed in support of a federal criminal complaint. The officer saw Bono drive out of the parking lot and onto a public roadway without using a turn signal or a seat belt, allowing the officer to pull Bono over.

At first, Bono allegedly told the officer that he couldn't find his driver's license, before eventually producing a Washington state driver's license. Bono allegedly told the officer he was on Hawaii island for about a week and had outstanding warrants in Washington.

He told the officer the black backpack in the car was his, that he had a knife and that there may be a firearm in the car, according to the complaint. The officer asked Bono to get out of the car. While he was leaving the vehicle, the officer saw a methamphetamine pipe in plain view and arrested Bono for a state drug violation. He was arrested in possession of $4, 590 in cash.

Story continues

The silver Kia Bono was driving was towed to the Hilo police station.

On Dec. 29, Hawaii police officers executed a search warrant on the silver Kia and allegedly found 2, 550 blue pills of fentanyl each bearing the marking "M-30." Officers also found four grams of methamphetamine and two mobile phones.

Bono allegedly told officers on Dec. 28 that he flew to Kona from Seattle on Dec. 23 and bought 4, 000 pills of fentanyl. He told the officers he provided the pills to a "sub-distributor " identified in court documents as "Person A."

Bono allegedly admitted that he knew the pills were fentanyl and that he is a "heavy user of the drug."

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Bono for the federal offense.