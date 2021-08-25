Washington man says he killed teenager in self-defense after discovering she was transgender

Luke Gentile
·1 min read

A Washington man accused of killing a transgender teenager claimed self-defense during his murder trial on Tuesday.

David Bogdanov, 27, did not deny that he killed Nikki Kuhnhausen, a 17-year-old biological male who identified as a woman, in June 2019 but insisted it was done for his protection.

After the pair had sex in a car, Bogdanov said he discovered that Kuhnhausen was transgender and tried to get her out.

He told the court she fought him and reached for his gun.

"She was trying to reach for it," he said.

Bogdanov then admitted he had a cord around Kuhnhausen's neck to "subdue her."


Bogdanov said he dumped the victim's body near Larch Mountain in Clark County.

The prosecution rejected claims that Bogdanov killed Kuhnhausen in self-defense, maintaining that he was simply embarrassed to discover Kuhnhausen was transgender.

"The thought of people finding out about this was really scary to you," the prosecution said to Bogdanov. "You were humiliated in that moment, correct?"

"Yes," he admitted.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Wednesday.

