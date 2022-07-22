Washington man sentenced in federal court

Jul. 22—INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a traffic stop has turned into a federal prison sentence for a Washington man. Matthew V. Palmer-Coy, 26, Washington was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons and gun charges.

Court documents indicate Palmer-Coy was arrested in May of 2021 after a Washington City Police officer noticed a traffic violation. A K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the car and officers searched the vehicle.

Washington Assistant Police Chief Dan Christie says traffic stops often wind up producing more than a traffic ticket.

"You never have any idea what you are going to get into on those stops," said Christie. "And it may turn out to be a local vehicle or one from out of state that turns up with something like this."

The stop ended up involving several city police officers.

"It is good anytime you see solid police work turn into a conviction, especially when it moves up to the federal level," said Christie.

Police say during the search they found a lockbox containing a firearm with an altered serial number, individually wrapped baggies of methamphetamine, unused baggies, a digital scale, ammunition and a notebook that appeared to be a drug ledger.

Because Palmer-Coy had a previous felony conviction for neglect and possession of methamphetamine in Daviess County, and federal officials say he knew we was unauthorized to possess firearms.

Palmer-Coy pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Beyond the 45 months in federal prison, U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young ordered that Palmer-Coy be on supervised probation for three years following his release from prison.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and that the Washington Police Department provided valuable assistance.