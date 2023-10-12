Washington man sentenced for traveling to Great Falls to sell fentanyl

A Washington man was sentenced to five years in prison for selling fentanyl and meth from a Great Falls hotel room, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Montana.

Ryan Mark Jensen, 44, of Bremerton, Washington, who court documents described as "a significant drug dealer," pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced Wednesday.

Jensen admitted to traveling to Great Falls to sell drugs because the mark-up in Montana was profitable, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The Russell County Drug Task Force team searched a hotel room where Jensen was staying in September 2022 and found a backpack containing several hundred fentanyl pills and a digital scale, as well as baggies that appeared to contain residue from methamphetamine.

His sentence includes four years of supervised release following the prison time, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a statement.

