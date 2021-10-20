Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

The pornographic content was broadcast during the 6 p.m. Sunday newscast on CBS affiliate KREM 2. As the hosts offered a weather update, a short clip of a woman's rear appeared on a visual display behind meteorologist Michelle Boss. The clip was only 13 seconds long, but the sudden appearance of explicit content was difficult for viewers to ignore.

"Around 6:30 PM on Sunday, the [Spokane Police Department] began to receive calls regarding what was described as a pornographic or explicit image appearing during a television weather forecast." the police said in a press release.

The department said it would investigate how the image appeared, and the station is cooperating fully with the police.

“We apologized to our viewers last night during our 11 p.m. newscast," said Anne Bentley, vice president and chief communications officer at TEGNA, KREM's parent company, in an email to the Spokesman-Review. "Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again."

KREM 2 could face fines from the Federal Communications Commission for broadcasting obscene content over the airwaves. A Virginia news station faced similar charges in 2015 after it accidentally broadcast sexually explicit content on the evening news.

