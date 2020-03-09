Washington nursing home with coronavirus outbreak reported shocking escalation from 'no symptoms to death'

The epicenter of Washington state's coronavirus outbreak has a disturbing status update.

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, outside of Seattle, has seen 15 of its residents die after contracting COVID-19 and dozens of its workers fall ill. The center's remaining 55 residents are going to be tested for the virus, and while only six of them are currently sick, that doesn't necessarily mean good news, The New York Times reports.

As the Times put it, Life Care "had seen some residents go from no symptoms to death in just a matter of a few hours." "It was surprising and shocking to us that we have seen that level of escalation from symptoms to death," said Tim Killian, a spokesperson for the nursing home. Efforts to contain the spread from Life Care aren't going well either, seeing as 70 of the center's 180 workers were out sick as of Sunday, but "there weren’t enough test kits yet for them," the Times reports. Three of those workers had been hospitalized, and one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington state has reported 19 confirmed deaths from the new coronavirus, and 16 of them have been attributed to the nursing home. That gives Washington the highest number of both COVID-19 deaths and cases among all U.S. states, with New York's 105 cases but zero deaths close behind.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump retweets White House photo of him fiddling, says he doesn't know 'what this means'

Max von Sydow, The Seventh Seal and The Exorcist star, dies at 90

Is coronavirus really a black swan event?

