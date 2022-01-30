Washington off-duty cop shot and killed during incident at his home, reports says

An off-duty Vancouver, Washington police officer has died after being shot at his home, reports say.

The circumstances of the officer’s death remain unclear, but local reports have identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota of the Vancouver Police Department.

"My heart goes out to officer Sahota’s family and friends and those of us in his VPD family as well," Vancouver police chief James McElvain said in a statement obtained by Oregon’s Fox 12. "His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by many."

Sahota’s death is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

KOIN 6 News reports that Sahota had been with the department since April 2014. Before that, he was with the Gresham Police Department and Port of Portland Police Department.

In the past week, a wave of police and law enforcement officers in major cities across the U.S. have been victims of gun violence.

