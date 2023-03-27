Washington Park man accused of storing homicide victim’s body in his basement

A 51-year-old Washington Park man was charged Monday with concealment of a homicide after police found a body in the basement of his home, according to authorities.

Harry Henderson has been held the St. Clair County Jail since Saturday. His bond is set at $100,000.

The charging document from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges Henderson, with knowledge that the victim had died “by homicidal means, concealed the death of Jerry L. Thomas by storing his body in a room of the residence located at 1344 N. 51st St. in Washington Park.”

The office of St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed Thomas’ identity.

Other details have not been released.

Henderson has a prior criminal history that includes domestic battery, obstructing a police officer, assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to records.

Washington Park police and Illinois State Police are investigating the case. Information from the two agencies was not immediately available.