Washington patrols to increase through holidays

Dec. 13—OLYMPIA — According to a Wednesday announcement from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, law enforcement agencies across the state will have an increased presence on roads from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1 to help remind everyone to drive safely.

The WTSC is asking Washingtonians to travel safely and responsibly on all roads and highways during the holiday season, said the statement. Patrols will be monitoring traffic for instances of impaired driving. According to the statement, 740 people died on Washington roads last year, with more than half of those fatalities involving alcohol or drug-impaired driving.

"Most people drive sober, but the small number of people who drive impaired pose a serious risk to themselves and to all of us on our roads," said WTSC External Relations Director Mark McKechnie. "Everyone plays a role in making our roads safer. Talking with those closest to us and setting a safe example is a great way to get started."

Impaired driving due to alcohol or drug use is the top risk factor in fatal crashes. It is also preventable, said the announcement. Impairment begins at a lower blood alcohol concentration than the current .08 legal limit. Reduced small muscle control (including eye focus), impaired judgment, and reduced alertness begin at .05 BAC, the announcement stated. Before someone reaches .07 BAC, their crash risk has doubled.

In the statement, WTSC offered advice for holiday revelers before they get behind the wheel, including designating a sober driver, planning ahead with rideshare or cab pick-up if needed, arranging for family or friends to stay the night after holiday festivities, using public transportation and calling 911 if you see or suspect someone is driving impaired.

According to the statement, this coming year the Washington State legislature will consider lowering the BAC limit for operating a motor vehicle from .08% to .05% to accurately reflect when impairment really starts. More than 84% of people on the planet live in countries that have BAC limits of .05% or lower because these limits effectively reduce the number of crashes and prevent traffic fatalities, the announcement stated.