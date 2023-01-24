Washington police: 3 dead in Yakima shooting, suspect identified but still at large

At least three people have died after a gunman opened fire inside and around a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, Wash., early Tuesday, police said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, the Yakima Police Department said.

After shooting the first three victims, the suspect allegedly shot inside an occupied vehicle, stole the car and drove away, Chief Matt Murray said at a news conference. It’s unclear if the person inside the car was wounded.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Murray said. “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

The suspect allegedly shot one person inside the Circle K around 3:30 a.m. local time, then shot a victim outside the store, Murray said.

He allegedly crossed the street and shot the third victim before opening fire into the car, which is believed to be a gray or silver Chrysler 200 sedan, according to the police chief.

“You can see the party in that vehicle move to the passenger seat, and then the suspect stole his car,” Murray said.

Police released a surveillance image of Haddock after Murray’s news conference. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Yakima is about 140 miles southeast of Seattle.